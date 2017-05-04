Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sachin Tendulkar Calls Rishabh Pant Knock One of the Best in IPL History

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2017, 12:27 AM IST

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant might have worn a dejected look after getting out on 97, but batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar described Pant’s 43-ball knock as one of the best he had seen in the Indian Premier League. Tendulkar went on to reiterate that it was the best knock over the last 10 seasons and not just this one.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: “One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777.”

He even took a picture of Pant walking back to the dug-out and posted with the tweet.

Clearly, the master has been impressed by the next sensation of Indian cricket as per the pundits. Even as Basil Thampi ended Pant’s blitz, three short of a well-deserved century, Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina walked up to the batsman and consoled him on missing the century.

And the Delhi Daredevils dugout wasn’t going to miss out either. Everyone in the dugout including mentor Rahul Dravid stood up and applauded the batsman as he slowly walked back after playing a blinder.

Corey Anderson hit a six to end the game as Delhi won by 7 wickets with 15 balls to spare. The win keeps them alive in the race for a playoff spot.

