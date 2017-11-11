Sachin Tendulkar Calls Vinod Kambli His 'Friend for Life'

However, things went sour between the two after Kambli said during a TV interview that Sachin didn't help him during his bad times. But it seems that the duo have put these issues behind them as the Master Blaster posted a selfie on social media with Kambli, Ajit Agarkar, Amol Muzumdar and his other friends.
Sachin's Instagram post read: "One of the most amazing things Cricket gave me is friends for life. In this company, there’s never a dull moment both on and off the field😊"
Earlier, Kambli had also shared an age-old picture of the two, in which Sachin was pictured grabbing the neck of the southpaw. Kambli's post read: "@sachin_rt .Dear Master Blaster.I Love You"
@sachin_rt .Dear Master Blaster.I Love You pic.twitter.com/DAAcgT0ka7— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) May 27, 2017
Kambli had posted this picture on social media after the release of the Master Blaster's biopic — Sachin : A Billion Dreams — earlier this year.
The duo broke onto the cricket scene during a school cricket match, where Kambli (349*) and Sachin (326*) put together a world record partnership of 664 runs while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School.
