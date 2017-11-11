Sachin Tendulkar Calls Vinod Kambli His 'Friend for Life'

Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 11, 2017, 11:56 AM IST
(Image Credits: Sachin Tendilkar/Instagram)

New Delhi: Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli were one of those blessed cricketers, who honed their skills together as young kids in school and then showcased their respective talents on the international stage — side by side — as well.

However, things went sour between the two after Kambli said during a TV interview that Sachin didn't help him during his bad times. But it seems that the duo have put these issues behind them as the Master Blaster posted a selfie on social media with Kambli, Ajit Agarkar, Amol Muzumdar and his other friends.

Sachin's Instagram post read: "One of the most amazing things Cricket gave me is friends for life. In this company, there’s never a dull moment both on and off the field😊"



Earlier, Kambli had also shared an age-old picture of the two, in which Sachin was pictured grabbing the neck of the southpaw. Kambli's post read: "@sachin_rt .Dear Master Blaster.I Love You"




Kambli had posted this picture on social media after the release of the Master Blaster's biopic — Sachin : A Billion Dreams — earlier this year.

The duo broke onto the cricket scene during a school cricket match, where Kambli (349*) and Sachin (326*) put together a world record partnership of 664 runs while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School.
First Published: November 11, 2017, 11:51 AM IST

