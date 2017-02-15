    Quick Links

    Sachin Tendulkar floored by Harbhajan Singh's Daughter

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 15, 2017 09:01 IST| UPDATED: Feb 15, 2017 09:01 IST
    Photo Credit: Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar

    New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was always known to be fond of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. And on Tuesday he showed the same affection for Harbhajan's daughter Hinaya Heer.

    Hinaya was present during a Mumbai Indians shoot, as understood from Tendulkar and Harbhajan’s jersey, and the legend lost no opportunity to pose with the cute girl.

    Tendulkar posted the pictures on Twitter which read: “With little Hinaya Heer! She's a bundle of joy 😇 @harbhajan_singh.”

    Harbhajan returned the compliment by replying to the tweet: “We love u paji❤❤❤❤.”

    The off-spinner also retweeted Tendulkar’s tweet.

    Harbhajan’s wife Geeta Basra gave birth to Hinaya Heer Plaha on July 28th last year and the mother also took to Instagram to post Tendulkar’s precious moments with her daughter.

