Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 6, 2017, 4:16 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk to Mumbai Ranji & U-19 Team

Sachin Tendulkar speaking to youngsters at the MCA academy. (Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram)

New Delhi: It has been many years since legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hung up his illustrious boots, but the Master Blaster still cannot stay away from the game and tries to give the game something back in one way or the other.

Tendulkar was recently seen imparting his vast knowledge of the game to the young guns at the MCA. The lucky few to attend the session were players from the Mumbai Ranji team and also the under-19 team.

Tendulkar took to social media to upload a picture of the same and his Instagram post read: "A great session with the #MumbaiRanjiTeam & #U19 boys at the MCA! This definitely brought back some old memories. My best wishes to all of you "



Apart from break numerous batting record on the international stage, Tendulkar shone brightly in India's premier domestic competition as well. In total, the Master Blaster played 38 matches in which he slammed 4,281 runs, which included 18 tons and 19 fifties.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Ranji Trophy season begins on October 6 with the final scheduled to be played from December 29 till January 2, 2018.



First Published: September 6, 2017, 4:08 PM IST

