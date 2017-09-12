Sachin Tendulkar Makes an Impassioned Appeal for Clean Mumbai

He launched 'Mission 24' along with MCGM Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. He appealed to each Mumbaikar to do her best to keep Mumbai clean. "When you point fingers at others, remember, three fingers are pointing towards you. Let's not litter, or throw that garbage out of our car windows," he said.
This mission has been defined as "the best practice model of better living through active participation of civil society, private sector, NGOs and local stakeholders to boost the government's efforts."
The project will first be implemented in the most impoverished ward of M-east in Mumbai. The ward, with a total population of 12 lakh, has a whopping 88 percent slum population. It is touted to be the largest such voluntary initiative in Mumbai and a model for urban development.
Mumbai's M-East ward has areas like Chembur, Govandi and figures at the bottom of the Human Development Index.
Of the 24 administrative wards of India's financial capital, M-East ranks last with respect to health, education, sanitation, open spaces. To add to it, Mumbai's dumping yard in Deonar, also falls under this ward. It is also an important cause of health issues in the area.
"After being made the brand ambassador for 'Swachh Bharat', I went to the Deonar dumpyard and it was an eye-opener. When 10-storied garbage is staring back at you, it isn't a pleasant sight," said Sachin.
Need A Big Change In Attitude
"It is easier to blame others and point fingers at others. But the most important thing is to change one's habit. Even today, when we drive on the roads, we see too many window panes being pulled down and garbage being thrown on the streets," he said, adding that a big change in attitude was required.
The former cricketer also emphasised on children being given lessons in cleanliness.
In Cricket - From Losers to Winners
Every major change requires dedication, commitment and discipline, Sachin said, and cited an example of the Indian cricket team.
"In 2006-07, we were possibly at our lowest when we didn't qualify for the 2007 World Cup. But we planned for it and achieved it. The results followed. Change did not happen overnight. It took me 21 years to lift that beautiful trophy. Changes are required not just on the field, but also off the field," he said.
Mumbai's M-East ward has the city's second largest slum named Shivajinagar. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said the priority of the project, launched in collaboration with Apnalaya and Mumbai First, are education, health and sanitation.
clean mumbaiclean mumbai missionhappy birthday sachin tendulkarMission 24mumbaiMumbai's M-East wardSachin Mission 24sachin tendulkarswachh bharat abhiyaan
First Published: September 12, 2017, 3:45 PM IST