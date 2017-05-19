Sachin Tendulkar Meets PM Modi Ahead of Movie Release

(Image courtesy: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the release of his biopic — Sachin - A Billion Dreams — in the capital on Friday.

The movie which is a biographical drama, captures Tendulkar's personal journey from being a young boy to a cricketing icon. The movie is all-set to hit the silver screens on May 26. Sachin's meeting with PM Modi comes just a week ahead of the release of his much-awaited film.

Sachin took to social to post the picture of him shaking hands with the Prime Minister. Sachin's post read: "Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings."

In his second tweet, Sachin wrote: "Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams"

Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/irqm7q51sL — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 19, 2017

Meanhwile, PM Modi also lavished praise on Sachin and he wrote: "Had a very good meeting with @sachin_rt. His life journey & accomplishments make every Indian proud & inspire 1.25 billion people."

Had a very good meeting with @sachin_rt. His life journey & accomplishments make every Indian proud & inspire 1.25 billion people. pic.twitter.com/qqUYB3qEez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2017

Earlier, speaking about the movie exclusively to CNN-News18, Sachin had said that the movie will focus not just the highs of his career.

"We have got everything in it, I have revealed what was going on in my mind at the lowest point of my career," Sachin told CNN-News18.

He added that the journey to completing his dream is revealed in the movie.

"I had to wait 22 years to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup. There were five World Cups in between. Not just me, but the whole team was working together towards achieving that dream," said the Master Blaster.

Also Read: Sachin - A Billion Dreams Declared Tax Free in Two States

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Sachin's biopic has been declared tax free in two states – Kerala and Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken by the cabinet of each state, in compliance with government policies.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 12:31 PM IST