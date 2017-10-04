Sachin Tendulkar Praises 'Silent Warrior' Rangana Herath

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: “Tremendous achievement to get to 400 test wickets by one of the silent warriors of @OfficialSLC! Congratulations and we'll done, @HerathRSL!”
Tremendous achievement to get to 400 test wickets by one of the silent warriors of @OfficialSLC! Congratulations and we'll done, @HerathRSL! pic.twitter.com/zcbkucMLsd— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 3, 2017
Herath became the second Sri Lankan to bag 400 wickets on the fifth day of the first Test as his six-wicket haul steered Sri Lanka to a thrilling 21-run win over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The veteran left-arm spinner took 6-43 — 11-136 in the match — to scupper Pakistan, set a modest 136-run target, for just 114 on a weary fifth day Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch.
The victory was achieved when Herath trapped last man Mohammad Abbas leg before for nought to give Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Herath, a long-time nemesis of Pakistan, also completed 100 wickets in 20 Tests against them, during an innings in which only debutant Haris Sohail fought with some resolve for his 34 runs.
Herath became the 14th bowler in all Test cricket and fifth spinner behind his countryman Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia's Shane Warne and Indian duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to reach the 400-wicket milestone.
Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal showered praise on Herath. "He is a wily old fox and I have to say Rangana is a team man and an asset to the team," Chandimal said after Sri Lanka secured a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
"He is supportive to me and the players, with what he has learnt from cricket," added Chandimal of Herath, who also racked up his 400th wicket in his 84th Test.
"Every young player goes to talk to him about his bowling and experiences. Looking to the future, yes, he is 39, a little bit old now, but he always tries to do his best.
"I just want him throughout my career. I have no idea how long he is going to play, but I am sure he will do what he can for the team."
Dinesh Chandimalpak vs sl 2017Pakistan vs Sri LankaPakistan vs Sri Lanka 2017rangana herathrangana herath 400 wicketssachin tendulkar
First Published: October 4, 2017, 10:34 AM IST