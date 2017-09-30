Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: September 30, 2017, 5:38 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Good Ol' Days With Late Tom Alter

New Delhi: On Friday, the country lost a veteran actor, cricket enthusiast and commentator, Tom Alter. His contribution to Indian cinema is immense, but what many people might not know is that the Padma Shri recipient was the first man to interview Sachin Tendulkar, when the latter was only 15, and was playing school cricket.

Alter asked the little master, questions on the West Indies cricket team, their fast bowlers, and his thoughts about domestic cricket. On Saturday, Sachin took to Twitter, to express his grief over the passing away of Alter. "Through my first ever TV interview, met a true sports lover and a good human being. You will live in our hearts forever. RIP #TomAlter," Sachin tweeted. To add to that, Sachin even posted a photo from that memorable interview.




Alter, who succumbed to skin cancer, stepped into the acting world with 1976 action thriller Charas. He played the role of an intelligence officer in search of a group of smugglers. The film saw him share screen space with industry veteran and superstar of that time, Dharmendra. He then went on to work with Satyajit Ray in the legendary filmmaker’s 1977 movie Shatranj Ke Khilari, where he portrayed the personal secretary to General James Outram (Richard Attenborough).

He did schooling from Woodstock in Landor, enrolled into India’s prestigious film school Film and Television Institute of India, where he, alongside Naseeruddin Shah learned the nuances of acting. The duo even formed a theatre group named Motley Productions along with Benjamin Gilani. They performed their first play 'Waiting for Godot' at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre in 1979.

First Published: September 30, 2017, 5:38 PM IST

