Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Good Ol' Days With Late Tom Alter

Alter asked the little master, questions on the West Indies cricket team, their fast bowlers, and his thoughts about domestic cricket. On Saturday, Sachin took to Twitter, to express his grief over the passing away of Alter. "Through my first ever TV interview, met a true sports lover and a good human being. You will live in our hearts forever. RIP #TomAlter," Sachin tweeted. To add to that, Sachin even posted a photo from that memorable interview.
Through my first ever TV interview, met a true sports lover and a good human being. You will live in our hearts forever. RIP #TomAlter pic.twitter.com/BJ0fjqaSzM— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2017
Alter, who succumbed to skin cancer, stepped into the acting world with 1976 action thriller Charas. He played the role of an intelligence officer in search of a group of smugglers. The film saw him share screen space with industry veteran and superstar of that time, Dharmendra. He then went on to work with Satyajit Ray in the legendary filmmaker’s 1977 movie Shatranj Ke Khilari, where he portrayed the personal secretary to General James Outram (Richard Attenborough).
He did schooling from Woodstock in Landor, enrolled into India’s prestigious film school Film and Television Institute of India, where he, alongside Naseeruddin Shah learned the nuances of acting. The duo even formed a theatre group named Motley Productions along with Benjamin Gilani. They performed their first play 'Waiting for Godot' at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre in 1979.
First Published: September 30, 2017, 5:38 PM IST