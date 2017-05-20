Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Brother Ajit's Role in His Career

Sachin Tendulkar released a new footage from his upcoming documentary, Sachin - A Billion Dreams.

In a tweet, Tendulkar released a 30-second footage in Marathi and he talks about how his brother Ajit Tendulkar used to be the one who always encouraged him whenever he felt low.

He tweeted, "There is no buddy like a brother!! Thank you for all your support over the years, Ajit."

There is no buddy like a brother!! Thank you for all your support over the years, Ajit. Watch the full video on 100MB. #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/fbjOOLkY2f — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 20, 2017

Earlier, Tendulkar had talked about the movie and said it will not focus just on his highs, but also reveal how he reacted to his lows. ""We have got everything in it, I have revealed what was going on in my mind at the lowest point of my career."

He added that the journey to completing his dream is revealed in the movie, "I had to wait 22 years to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup. There were five World Cups in between. Not just me, but the whole team was working together towards achieving that dream."

During the launch of the trailer, Tendulkar had said: "This film has helped me relive the important moments of my life through its making! I remain a private person but realised that there is much I have not revealed or spoken about, to those who have been instrumental to my life and career, especially my fans.

"I hope the film will be yet another avenue for fans who have showered their love and blessings on me, to cherish the journey that we undertook together for over 24 years."

Sachin - A Billion Dreams is all set to release on 26th May.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 10:56 AM IST