Sachin Tendulkar Sends Invite To Bollywood Bigwigs For Biopic Premier

(Image Courtesy: Shreya Ghosal Twitter)

New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's much-awaited biopic — Sachin - A Billion Dreams — is all-set to hit the silver screen on Friday, but the legendary India cricketer has sent the invite of the special premier to few lucky individuals.

Sachin invited the likes of singer Shreya Ghosal, actor Randeep Hooda, actresses Saiyami Kher and Aditi Rao Hydari and fashion photographer Atul Kasbekar to name a few. The special invite to these big wigs has been sent into a colorful box which has a small bat with Sachin's signature and also a photo of the cricket icon.

These personalities took to social media to express their happiness on getting the invite and also thanked Sachin for the gesture. Sachin not only retweeted their messages but also sent a personalized note to everyone, expressing his joy on the upcoming release of his movie.

I'm so emotional just thinking of reliving @sachin_rt 's life & career again. Will need a box of tissues to watch #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/qeT1QLunav — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) May 23, 2017

Once in a millennium there comes a person who inspires billions... @sachin_rt... #SachinABiliionDreams @SachinTheFilm 26th may 2017! Aaaaa💃🎈 pic.twitter.com/b1NaG4SBu8 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) May 22, 2017

Thank you for the invite @sachin_rt unfortunately won't be able to attend bt looking forward to theatres turning into stadiums #Sachinsachin pic.twitter.com/YjCQMC30YF — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 22, 2017

Dear @sachin_rt wishing you loads of love and luck for the film ! I am here in the USA but in spirit with you and anjali for the Premere ! — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 23, 2017

Pure undiluted joy on the face of Marilyn our admin head of many yrs when I gave her d very cool little bat that came wt @sachin_rt invite 😄 pic.twitter.com/e7Z1SJ2krl — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) May 22, 2017

Earlier, speaking about the movie exclusively to CNN-News18, Sachin had said that the movie will focus not just the highs of his career.

"We have got everything in it, I have revealed what was going on in my mind at the lowest point of my career," Sachin told CNN-News18.

He added that the journey to completing his dream is revealed in the movie.

"I had to wait 22 years to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup. There were five World Cups in between. Not just me, but the whole team was working together towards achieving that dream," said the Master Blaster.

Meanwhile Sachin's biopic has been declared tax free in two states – Kerala and Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken by the cabinet of each state, in compliance with government policies.

First Published: May 24, 2017, 2:22 PM IST