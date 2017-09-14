Sachin Tendulkar Shares Age-old Image to Remind Fans of His Early Days

Reminiscing his early days in cricket, the 43-year-old posted a picture of himself waiting for his turn to bat on social media. Posting from his official Instagram account, the Master Blaster wrote, “All geared up, waiting for my turn to come in the batting line-up! #Nostalgia #ThrowbackThursday.”
Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to have played the gentleman's game, Sachin retired after 24 years of international cricket, having made his debut against Pakistan in 1989-90 as a 16-year-old.
Over a span of two decades, he appeared in 200 test matches and 463 ODIs for India. Even after retiring in 2013, he still holds the record of being the highest scorer in both the formats of the game.
First Published: September 14, 2017, 4:57 PM IST