Sachin Tendulkar Shares Nostalgic Picture; Makes Big Revelation

Tendulkar has 34347 runs to his name in international cricket and has scored a mind-boggling 100 centuries.
Despite such records, there is one thing Tendulkar was never good at, and the little master took to Twitter to share that he was ever good in the field of academics.
Tendulkar shared his old black and white photo, which will surely give nostalgia to his fans.
He can be seen holding a book and he has followed it with a caption, I never was a good scorer in this field ;) #ThrowbackThursday
I never was a good scorer in this field ;) #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/fYkWqf6OQl— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2017
Tendulkar has been an inspiration for many cricketers in the world made his debut in 1989 against Pakistan in Karachi and went on to play 200 Tests for India, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. He has 51 centuries to his name in the longest form of the game.
He also has 49 centuries to his name in ODI cricket.
But Tenulkar has often said that as a child he was among the naughtiest of kids, who used to trouble his parents alot.
Tendulkar is often said to be among the most wittiest character in the Indian dressing room.
The batting icon retired from international cricket in 2013 after playing his historic 200th Test at the Wankhede Stadium.
First Published: September 8, 2017, 9:21 AM IST