Sachin Tendulkar Soon to Appear As a Comic Book Hero

Now a shorter version of Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing It My Way’ will soon showcase the Master Blaster as a comic book hero, according to a report by newspaper Mumbai Mirror.
The report mentions that publishers Hatchett India have said that elements in the book with children as target audience will include a 25-page comic-hero section talking about the most exciting events in Tendulkar’s cricket career, including the famous ‘Desert Storm’ innings against Australia during a tri-series in Sharjah in the year 1998.
“Sachin’s team has worked on the book and it will have features that will be exciting for the young readers,” Thomas Abraham of Hachette India told Mumbai Mirror. The book is expected to be half the size of the original autobiography.
The book will also have the famous incident of Tendulkar's coach Ramakant Achrekar placing a coin on the stumps and the batsman taking it if he does not get out
First Published: October 18, 2017, 3:31 PM IST