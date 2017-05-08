Sachin Tendulkar Spends Time With Fans At The Kia Oval in London

Sachin Tendulkar meets his fans in the UK at London's Kia Oval

For the fans of Indian cricket in England, it was a day to remember as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar spent quality time discussing his glory days with them at the Kia Oval in London.

Bharat Army, a team of enthusiastic Team India fans in UK, were overjoyed to have the 'little master' among them. Tendulkar discussed his game and the experience of playing at the Kia Oval as part of a promotional event ahead of the realease of his upcoming movie, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams’.

UK based award winning film maker James Erskine who is the director of the film was also present at the interaction along with producer Ravi Bhagchandka. The film is all set for a worldwide release on May 26th, and is one of the most-awaited sports film of the year.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' will hit the screens on May 26, 2017.

During the trailer launch last month , in a packed Juhu auditorium, Tendulkar said working on the film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' helped him "relive important moments" of his cricketing life.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' Trailer Mentions Fixing Saga

Throughout his career Sachin always remained a private person, keeping his feelings to himself. " I remain a private person but realised that there is much I have not revealed or spoken about, to those who have been instrumental to my life and career, especially my fans," Tendulkar had said.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 2:06 PM IST