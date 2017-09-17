Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Send Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Sachin Tendulkar with PM Modi. (Twitter/SachinTendulkar)

Sending best wishes and many happy returns of the day to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Happy Birthday, Sir! pic.twitter.com/2tVv7bj3mf — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2017

You motivate and drive people to be their best.. You touch so many lives everyday.. wishing a wonderful day @narendramodi#HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/3CySBu0LOr — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 17, 2017

Happy birthday Modiji! You deserve a day off on your birthday. Thank u fr d constant progress and devlpment of d country🎂☺️☺️ @narendramodi — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 17, 2017

Wishing @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. Best Wishes 🙏 #HappyBirthdayPM — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2017

Wishing @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you have a healthy and happy life. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 17, 2017

First Published: September 17, 2017, 2:45 PM IST