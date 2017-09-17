Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Send Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 17, 2017, 3:24 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina Send Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Sachin Tendulkar with PM Modi. (Twitter/SachinTendulkar)

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 67 and inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam, leading sportstars took to Twitter to send their wishes to the Prime Minister.

Leading was Sachin Tendulkar, who took to Twitter, and wrote Sending best wishes and many happy returns of the day to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Happy Birthday, Sir!




Next up was Suresh Raina, who said You motivate and drive people to be their best.. You touch so many lives everyday.. wishing a wonderful day @narendramodi
#HappyBirthdayPM




Shikhar Dhawan also wished the Prime Minister, saying








happy birthday modiNarendra Modisachin tendulkarsuresh raina
First Published: September 17, 2017, 2:45 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking