Sachin Tendulkar to Cheer Virat Kohli & Boys At Edgbaston

Birmingham: Virat Kohli has often spoken about how master blaster Sachin Tendulkar impacted his life during his growing up years and the legend will be present in Edgbaston to cheer on the Men in Blue against arch-rivals Pakistan. While Tendulkar will be a part of the host broadcasters’ show before and during the high-intensity clash, he will also take the opportunity to show his support for his country.

Over the years, Tendulkar has been part of some of the most memorable clashes between India and Pakistan. And the three games that come to mind immediately are firstly Tendulkar’s 75-ball 98 against Pakistan in Centurion during the 2003 World Cup.

The World Cup match featured a classic cricket confrontation between two global stars in India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Tendulkar smashed a 75-ball 98 to help his team achieve a 274-run target. Akhtar bagged just one wicket, that of Tendulkar, while conceding 72 runs in his 10 overs. Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar (101) was the only batsman to score a century in the match. India won by six wickets.

The second one is the 2011 World Cup game in Mohali. A World Cup semi-final match that Pakistan lost after the visitors dropped Tendulkar four times during an 85 that also saw him survive two close lbw calls. Pakistan's chase slowed to a halt in the face of a tight fielding effort, with Misbah-ul-Haq criticised for taking 76 balls to make 56. India finally won by 29 runs.

Another one was a while back when the two teams played in the final of the Independence Cup final in 1998. Even though Sourav Ganguly stole the show with a century as India chased down 314 scored by Pakistan, it was Tendulkar who let the ball rolling with a 26-ball 41 at the top. India finally won by 3 wickets.

Earlier the Indian team had gone to show support to the little master when Tendulkar’s movie released. The whole team was there at the premier before leaving for England to play in the Champions Trophy.

First Published: June 4, 2017, 1:53 PM IST