Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sachin Tendulkar Turns Chef on New Year's Eve, Watch Video

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 2, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Turns Chef on New Year's Eve, Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar turned chef on New Year's Eve as he cooked a meal for his family and friends.

Tendulkar posted on social media, saying "It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜
Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always."




Earlier, Tendulkar had promoted the idea of playing and talked about the idea of sports in an individuals life.

"There were few things that I wanted to speak about yesterday (in the parliament) and I will try to do the same now. I often wondered what brought me here. Little did I know that those baby steps in cricket will lead me to a lifetime of memories. I always loved playing sports and cricket was my life," Sachin said in the video.

"My father Ramesh Tendulkar was a poet and a writer. He always supported me and encouraged me to become what I wanted to be in life. The greatest gift that I got from him was the freedom to play... the right to play and I will forever be grateful to him for that," he added.

Sachin also said that there are many pressing matters of the country that require immediate attention but as a sportsperson would like to stick to sports and fitness.

"There are many pressing matters in our country which require our attention – economic growth, poverty, food security, health care among many others. Being a sportsman, I am going to talk on sports, health and fitness of India for it has a telling impact on our economy. My vision is a healthy and fit India," said Tendulkar.
New Year's eveOff The Fieldsachin tendulkarTendulkar
First Published: January 2, 2018, 10:24 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking