Sachin Tendulkar Turns Chef on New Year's Eve, Watch Video

Tendulkar posted on social media, saying "It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜
Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always."
It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2018
Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always. pic.twitter.com/aOPVJUscx4
Earlier, Tendulkar had promoted the idea of playing and talked about the idea of sports in an individuals life.
"There were few things that I wanted to speak about yesterday (in the parliament) and I will try to do the same now. I often wondered what brought me here. Little did I know that those baby steps in cricket will lead me to a lifetime of memories. I always loved playing sports and cricket was my life," Sachin said in the video.
"My father Ramesh Tendulkar was a poet and a writer. He always supported me and encouraged me to become what I wanted to be in life. The greatest gift that I got from him was the freedom to play... the right to play and I will forever be grateful to him for that," he added.
Sachin also said that there are many pressing matters of the country that require immediate attention but as a sportsperson would like to stick to sports and fitness.
"There are many pressing matters in our country which require our attention – economic growth, poverty, food security, health care among many others. Being a sportsman, I am going to talk on sports, health and fitness of India for it has a telling impact on our economy. My vision is a healthy and fit India," said Tendulkar.
First Published: January 2, 2018, 10:24 AM IST