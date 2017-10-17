Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Tendulkar Wants Twitter to Remove Fake Accounts of Arjun and Sara

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 17, 2017, 11:46 AM IST
Tendulkar Wants Twitter to Remove Fake Accounts of Arjun and Sara

(L-R) Arjun Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar at the screening of the biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'. (Image: Yogen Shah)

New Delhi: Being a celebrity’s child can sometimes be a pain and Arjun and Sara Tendulkar have learnt it the hard way as their fake Twitter accounts has had Sachin Tendulkar’s fans following them. This led to Sachin finally being forced to take to Twitter and clarify that neither his son nor his daughter is on the social networking site.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: “I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest. Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately.”







While Arjun's account does not exist anymore, Sara's account is still there and hopefully Twitter will act fast and remove this one as well.

Sara's fake account has 1105 followers.
