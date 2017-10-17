Tendulkar Wants Twitter to Remove Fake Accounts of Arjun and Sara

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: “I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest. Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately.”
I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lbcdU546aS— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2017
Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately 2/2— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2017
While Arjun's account does not exist anymore, Sara's account is still there and hopefully Twitter will act fast and remove this one as well.
Sara's fake account has 1105 followers.
First Published: October 17, 2017, 10:50 AM IST