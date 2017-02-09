Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Great Adversary McGrath on his Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrathin action (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar plundered runs aplenty during his career and made a mockery of several bowling attacks over the two decades that he played international cricket.
The batting maestro got the better of most of his rivals during his decorated career, but one man who always gave Tendulkar a tough time was the legendary Australian paceman Glenn McGrath. While the duo shared a fiery relationship on the pitch during their heydays, there is also a lot of mutual respect among these two masters of the modern game.
The duo has spoken about their rivalry on several occasions and have also talked about the respect they have for each other. The Indian batting legend made that even more clear when he posted a Twitter message, wishing Glenn McGrath in his 47th birthday on Thursday.
Tendulkar wished 'Pigeon', McGrath's nickname, and also stated that the Aussie "believes in giving back to society".
Happy birthday @glennmcgrath11! A decorated cricketer who believes in giving back to society. You're doing a great job with @McGrathFdn
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 9, 2017
McGrath, who is the most successful pace bowler in the history of Test cricket with 563 wickets, dismissed Tendulkar 13 times in international cricket. The Aussie got the Indian legend out 6 times in Test cricket and on 7 occasions in ODIs.
The most memorable scalp has to be during the 2003 ICC World Cup finals as Mcgrath and company thumped the Indians to win the coveted trophy for the second time in a row.
Glenn McGrath dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in the 2003 ICC World Cup final. (Getty Images)
While the most controversial dismissal of the lot has to be the one that went against Tendulkar in Adelaide during India's 1999 tour down under. The delivery hit a ducking Tedulkar's shoulder and Australian umpire Daryl Harper gave India' then Test captain out leg before wicket.
Glenn McGrath and Sachin Tendulkar in action during the 1999 Test in Adelaide. (Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath's contribution to the sport of cricket shall never be forgotten.