Sachin Tendulkar's FIFA U-17 World Cup Message Will Melt Your Heart

And just before the start of the tournament, India's highest run scorer in international cricket took to twitter to post a video with an emotional message for India the hosts and well as the youngsters who will represent the country on the field.
Tendulkar, who spoke in Hindi, wished the team all the best on the field and also said that everyone needs to do their bit to make the tournament successful off the pitch as well. He said, "From tomorrow, the U-17 football World Cup will be played. It is a big moment for all of us. The kind of response that has been there… simply incredible. I am really happy about it."
My best wishes to the @IndianFootball U-17 team for the World Cup! Enjoy your game & chase your dreams because dreams do come true! @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/lrqgX1olD5— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2017
"But here, India have a good opportunity to showcase something special on-and-off the field. Off the field, how good a host we are and how we have responded to such a big tournament. On the field, how tough we can be as an opposition. I am so sure, that the boys are going to go out and give their best. Come on India, dikha do (show them). All the very best boys,” Tendulkar added.
India take on USA in the their opening match of the tournament at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday evening.
First Published: October 6, 2017, 3:01 PM IST