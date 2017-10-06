Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sachin Tendulkar's FIFA U-17 World Cup Message Will Melt Your Heart

Updated: October 6, 2017, 3:02 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar wishes the U-17 team ahead of their opener in the FIFA World Cup (Courtesy: Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar is perhaps the biggest sporting icon that India has produced and when he supports a cause or a an event, the entire nation sits up and takes notice. Perhaps this was one of the reasons why the 'master blaster' was roped in by broadcasters Sony TV to promote the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which is India's first ever global football event across age groups and genders.

And just before the start of the tournament, India's highest run scorer in international cricket took to twitter to post a video with an emotional message for India the hosts and well as the youngsters who will represent the country on the field.

Tendulkar, who spoke in Hindi, wished the team all the best on the field and also said that everyone needs to do their bit to make the tournament successful off the pitch as well. He said, "From tomorrow, the U-17 football World Cup will be played. It is a big moment for all of us. The kind of response that has been there… simply incredible. I am really happy about it."



"But here, India have a good opportunity to showcase something special on-and-off the field. Off the field, how good a host we are and how we have responded to such a big tournament. On the field, how tough we can be as an opposition. I am so sure, that the boys are going to go out and give their best. Come on India, dikha do (show them). All the very best boys,” Tendulkar added.

India take on USA in the their opening match of the tournament at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday evening.
First Published: October 6, 2017, 3:01 PM IST

