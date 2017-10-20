Sachin Tendulkar's 'Ulta' Birthday Tweet for Virender Sehwag

The message read,"“Happy birthday, viru! have a great start to the new year. you’ve always done ulta of what i have told you on field. so here’s one from me."
.ǝɯ ɯoɹɟ ǝuo s,ǝɹǝɥ os ˙😜pןǝıɟ uo noʎ pןoʇ ǝʌɐɥ ı ʇɐɥʍ ɟo ɐʇןn ǝuop sʎɐʍןɐ ǝʌ,noʎ ˙ɹɐǝʎ ʍǝu ǝɥʇ oʇ ʇɹɐʇs ʇɐǝɹƃ ɐ ǝʌɐɥ ¡nɹıʌ 'ʎɐpɥʇɹıq ʎddɐɥ pic.twitter.com/L1XTzhzoiU— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2017
Sehwag's aggressive style of play made him the one of the most dangerous batsmen. He is in the elite list of legends who have scored a triple hundred twice—Brian Lara and Don Bradman. Also, he has a double hundred in ODIs that came against the West Indies.
