Sachin Tendulkar's 'Ulta' Birthday Tweet for Virender Sehwag

Cricketnext | Updated: October 20, 2017, 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Virender Sehwag is world famous for his quirky tweets, to wish cricketers from all over the world. But on his 39th birthday, the former Indian batsman got a taste of his own medicine. Sachin Tendulkar, who was his opening partner in the ODIs for sometime, put up a birthday message for him, upside down.

The message read,"“Happy birthday, viru! have a great start to the new year. you’ve always done ulta of what i have told you on field. so here’s one from me."




Sehwag's aggressive style of play made him the one of the most dangerous batsmen. He is in the elite list of legends who have scored a triple hundred twice—Brian Lara and Don Bradman. Also, he has a double hundred in ODIs that came against the West Indies.
First Published: October 20, 2017, 2:11 PM IST

