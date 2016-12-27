Samit Gohel Breaks First-Class World Record For Most Runs by an Opener While Carrying The Bat

Gujarat's opener Samit Gohel (Photo Courtesy: Aditya S/Facebook)
New Delhi: Gujarat opener Samit Gohel ensured his team's safe passage into the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy after smashing the world record for most number of runs scored by an opener while carrying his bat right through the innings in first-class cricket.
Gohel stayed unbeaten on 359 as Gujarat notched up 641 in their second innings against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. Having already taken the first innings lead, Gujarat sailed into the last 4.
WORLD RECORD!
Samit Gohel's 359* is the highest indv score by an opening bat while carrying his bat thro' the inns in first-class cricket!
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2016
Gohel's marathon unbeaten knock came in 723 deliveries. The batsman hit 45 boundaries and a maximum during his stay at the crease. It has been a great season for Gujarat as Gohel's opening partner Priyank Panchal continues to lead the run scorers' chart in Ranji Trophy this season
Samit Gohel 359* is the 4th triple centurion in fc cricket history to carry his bat thro' the inns! The last one did it 81 yrs ago in 1935!
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2016
Gohel went past Bobby Abel’s score of 357 that he made for Surrey against Somerset at the Oval in 1899.
His father Bhanubhai Patel is a real estate property dealer and till now Gohel is happy to call himself a "professional cricketer".
"My father has a small-time property business. Not very big. Till date, I have only concentrated on cricket. But yes, I am searching for a government job. I have applied for sports quota job in Income Tax department as well as Dena Bank. Let's see what happens," said Gohel, who lives with his parents and wife.
"Actually, I have not yet been able to call my family and inform them about the world record," said Gohel, who is the first triple centurion opener in last 81 years in first-class cricket to carry his bat through.
His Ranji Trophy coach Vijay Patel is also proud of Gohel's achievement.
"He is a defensive batsman as the stats will suggest. But he is now slowly increasing his repertoire of shots. Also one has to take into account that facing 723 balls (120.3 overs) speaks about his power of concentration. Also Gujarat today posted their highest first-class score of 641."
For the record, Gujarat made it to the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy.
(With PTI inputs)