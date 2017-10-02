Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: October 2, 2017, 4:52 PM IST
Sangakkara Hails 'Graceful and Devastating' Rohit Sharma

File image of former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma displayed sublime form during the recently India-Australia series, where he scored 296 runs in the five matches. In the last ODI at Nagpur, the right-hander scored brilliant 125 runs, that took India to a comfortable win, chasing a target of 243 runs. That meant that India sealed the series 4-1, of which Rohit was the chief architect.

His performance drew praise from former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara. The stylish batsman took to Twitter and complimented Sharma for his blistering knock. Sanga tweeted, "@ImRo45 just keeps getting better and better. Graceful and devastating at the same time. Well played."


Rohit enjoys batting against Australia, and out of his 14 ODI centuries, 6 are against the Kangaroos. In the last ODI at Nagpur he crossed the 6,000 run mark and By doing so, he became ninth Indian batsman to score 6000 runs in the 50-over format.
First Published: October 2, 2017, 4:52 PM IST

