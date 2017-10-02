Sangakkara Hails 'Graceful and Devastating' Rohit Sharma

His performance drew praise from former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara. The stylish batsman took to Twitter and complimented Sharma for his blistering knock. Sanga tweeted, "@ImRo45 just keeps getting better and better. Graceful and devastating at the same time. Well played."
Rohit enjoys batting against Australia, and out of his 14 ODI centuries, 6 are against the Kangaroos. In the last ODI at Nagpur he crossed the 6,000 run mark and By doing so, he became ninth Indian batsman to score 6000 runs in the 50-over format.
