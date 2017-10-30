Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sania Mirza's Hilarious Exchange With Shoaib Malik For a Bike Ride Will Leave You in Splits

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 30, 2017, 4:23 PM IST
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan sealed a memorable series win in Lahore, thrashing Sri Lanka by 36 runs to comfortably complete another 3-0 whitewash.

Shoaib Malik again starred with the bat as he scored another unbeaten half-century, and was also named man-of-the-series for his performance.

He was awarded a motorbike for his performance and among those cheering for the batsman was his wife Sania Mirza, who was in the crowd.

Sania tweeted, Chalen phir is pe??
#MOM #Manoftheseries @realshoaibmalik




Shoaib Malik then replied, Yes yes! Jaldi se ready ho jao jaan im on the way ❤️




Sania then tweeted an image of Shadab Khan riding as pillion, and said Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already ‍♀️ @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan




Shoaib then added, "No no left him at the ground far away koi chakkar hi nai hey aiesa"




Shadab Khan then joined the chat saying, Ooops. Sorry bhabi




The third and final Twenty20 match was Sri Lanka's first since their team bus was attacked near the same venue in March 2009.

Those attacks, which left eight people dead and seven Sri Lanka players and their staff injured, suspended international cricket in Pakistan and forced them to play at neutral venues of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first two matches, which Pakistan won by seven and two wickets respectively, were played in Abu Dhabi before Sri Lanka flew to Lahore in a 24-hour fly in, fly out arrangement.

The match was the fourth international since the attack, with Zimbabwe playing a five-match limited over series in 2015 followed by the final of Pakistan Super League and a three-match Twenty20 series with World XI comprising of players from seven countries - both this year.
Bike RideOff The Fieldsania mirzashoaib malik
First Published: October 30, 2017, 4:07 PM IST

