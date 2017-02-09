    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #azhar ali #icc #pakistan #pakistan cricket team #pakistan odi captain #pcb #sarfraz ahmed #shahryar khan

    Sarfraz Ahmed Replaces Azhar Ali as Pakistan ODI Skipper

    Reuters | Feb 09, 2017 17:44 IST| UPDATED: Feb 09, 2017 17:54 IST
    Sarfraz Ahmed. (Getty Images)

    Sarfraz Ahmed. (Getty Images)

    Lahore: Azhar Ali has stepped down as Pakistan's one-day captain following the team's debacle in Australia with wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed elevated to the post, a cricket website quoted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman as saying.

    Also Read: Azhar Ali Steps Down As Pakistan's ODI Captain

    The former world champions rank a lowly eighth in one-dayers and speculation was mounting about the future of Azhar's captaincy following the team's comprehensive 4-1 defeat in Australia last month.

    "Azhar agreed to relinquish his captaincy as he believed that his batting is being effected due to extra burden of leadership," PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan told ESPNcricinfo.

    "I respect his decision and he will continue to play as batsman in one day team, but now we all decided that Sarfraz will be handed the ODI captaincy."