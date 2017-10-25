Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sarfraz Rejected Spot-fixing Offer During ODI Series Against Lanka

AFP | Updated: October 25, 2017, 11:24 PM IST
Sarfraz Rejected Spot-fixing Offer During ODI Series Against Lanka

Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Getty Images)

Abu Dhabi:Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said on Wednesday that he was the Pakistan player who was approached by an alleged bookie during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

The wicketkeeper-batsman reported the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the time. The news of a Pakistani player approached for fixing made headlines before the fourth match of a series the nominal hosts won 5-0.

The PCB confirmed on Saturday that an unnamed player was approached with an offer but promptly reported the matter to its anti-corruption unit. The PCB said the incident was conveyed to the ICC, whose anti-corruption unit interviewed the player.

Sarfraz will lead his side in a three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. "Obviously I did my job of informing, but I was not scared when I informed about it," said Ahmed when he was asked if he feels under pressure because of the incident.

"I did become scared after I saw myself on the television. There was so much talk about it on the television that I got scared. "By the grace of Allah everything is getting normal. When you are going into a series you need to be normal and everything is going good so far."

Pakistan cricket was hit by a fixing scandal during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League earlier this year that saw Pakistan openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif banned for two-and-a-half and five years respectively.

The most infamous spot-fixing incident to hit Pakistani cricket came on the 2010 tour of England, when then-captain Salman Butt and bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were all given prison sentences for conspiring to bowl deliberate no-balls in the fourth Test at Lord's.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2017Sarfaraz Ahmedspot-fixing
First Published: October 25, 2017, 11:24 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking