SC Appoints Ex-CAG Vinod Rai, Ramchandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji As BCCI Administrators

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India nominated former CAG Vinod Rai, Ramchandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and former captain of the women’s cricket team Diana Edulji as administrators who will look after the day-to-day functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ensure the smooth implementation of the Lodha panel’s proposals.
Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Diana Edulji said: " It is a great honour that the Supreme Court thought that I am fit enought to be in the committee. It is an honour for me and also a huge responsibility on my shoulder, being the only woman cricketer (in the panel)."
Elaborating further, Diana said: "It is going to be a very big challenge in terms of administration work to be done as the most important thing will be to give a facelift to BCCI's reputation which has taken a massive hit. It will be a pleasure working with Vinod Rai and Ramchandra Guha. Both are accomplished in their own fields and we will soon meet to decide on the road ahead."
Former Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana Mukul Mudgal said that it was a good choice and the panel will do its job proficiently. "I am sure this panel will do justice to the faith reposed in them," Mudgal said.
Former BCCI chief AC Muthiah felt that having Rai in the panel will help them steer BCCI to greater heights. "It is a very good choice. Vinod Rai is a man of great integrity and he will steer BCCI to greater heights. I wish them all the best," Muthiah said.
Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon applauded the appointment of Diana in the panel. "There are some pleasant surprises in the appointments. The choice of Diana Edulji shows the women's game has been given due importance," he said.
The SC was expected to name the administrators last Tuesday, but Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had requested the SC to not nominate administrators for the BCCI for another two weeks.
Rohatgi had told the apex court that the central government was thinking about bringing in a sports code.
The apex court had said that names suggested by amicus curiae above 70 years of age would not be considered for the post of administrators in the BCCI.
A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra also allowed BCCI to suggest three names after following the due process to represent it at the ICC meeting due in first week of February.
The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, made it clear that the names to be given for appointment in the committee of administrators and the representative for the ICC meet should be in consonance with the judgement and subsequent orders passed by the apex court in the matter.
The bench had asked BCCI and the Centre to give the names in sealed cover by January 27 and posted the matter for hearing on January 30.
Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam had submitted names of nine administrators in a sealed envelope to the apex court. The SC though had asked for a review of the names as it said that nine people as administrators will be too many.
The Supreme Court also decided to relent on the tenure of office bearers and said that they can serve separately in a state association and the BCCI as opposed to the previous regulation of a maximum of nine years in total.
Rohatgi had asked for a re-look into the proposal that removed Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) as full-time members.
The Supreme Court on January 2 removed president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for trying to hinder the smooth implementation of the panel's recommendations.
The Apex Court also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur questioning the former BCCI chief as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the SC’s directives.