    SC Replaces Nariman with Divan for Decision on New BCCI Administrators

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 03, 2017 11:43 IST| UPDATED: Jan 03, 2017 11:54 IST
    Image credit: Getty Images.

    The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday replaced FS Nariman with senior lawyer Anil Divan for suggesting names of BCCI administrators who will oversee proceedings in the Board after the apex court removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke on Monday.

    Nariman backed out from the position as he had earlier represented BCCI as a lawyer. Nariman said that he didn’t want to be a part of the exercise.

    The SC had appointed Fali Nariman and senior lawyer Gopal Subramanium as amicus curiae to take over after removing Thakur and Shirke. The duo was asked to oversee the implementation of the Lodha panel’s proposals.

    The duo was asked to suggest the names of administrators who would take over in the next hearing on January 19.