Secret Behind Virat Kohli's Well Sculpt Body Revealed

BCCI took to Twitter to post a video which read: “MUST WATCH: What goes into the making of captain @imVkohli's well sculpt body? Find out here: http://www.bcci.tv/videos/id/4792/the-fitness-corner-with-captain-virat-kohli … #TeamIndia.”
MUST WATCH: What goes into the making of captain @imVkohli's well sculpt body? Find out here: https://t.co/xfZGE4Iyge #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2RgxxwOAr8— BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2017
Even during the ICC Champions Trophy he thanked the Indian team's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu for the behind the scenes work that he does, not only with Kohli, with the team and gets them in shape for the rigours of international cricket.
And the Indian captain recently posted a photograph on his twitter account with Basu, with the caption 'Workout with the Boss!'.
Shankar Basu was recently offered a new two-year contract along with the other support staff members that will see him train the Indian men's cricket team till the 2019 ICC World Cup. The road ahead is pretty tough for the team as they travel outside the sub-continent to play important series, which many say would be the ultimate test of Virat Kohli's captaincy.
Kohli for now is enjoying a good time with the Indian team having already won the first Test against Sri Lanka.
India vs Sri Lanka 2017Off The FieldShankar BasuTeam Indiavirat kohliVirat Kohli fitnessVirat Kohli Workout
First Published: August 22, 2017, 5:07 PM IST