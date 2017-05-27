Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sehwag Blames Wife for Missing Sachin's Movie Premiere With Hilarious Tweet

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 27, 2017, 11:26 AM IST
New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag who is quite well known for his hilarious Tweets got into the act once again by blaming his wife for missing Sachin Tendulkar's special screening of his biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Tendulkar had invited the present Indian cricket team members and also ex players like Sehwag with whom he had been in many a battle. But Sehwag was away on vacation and therefore could not attend the star-studded event.

Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni were seen attending the screening before flying off to England for the Champions Trophy. Indian captain Virat Kohli was also seen at the premiere with girl-friend and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

This is not the first time Sehwag has had a funny take on something. A few days back he tweeted a picture where a restaurant misspelled the world 'gril' as 'girl'.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 11:21 AM IST

