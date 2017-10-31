Sehwag Calls It an Honour to Have a Gate Named After Him at Kotla

Speaking to the press at the event, Sehwag said it was a huge honour for him to have a gate named after him at the Kotla - the ground where he started his journey to become a great.
"It's an honor to have a gate named after me at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. I remember when I started off, I used to daily cross this gate and now it has my name. There will be many more cricketers from this state who will have stands, gates, pavilions named after them but I am glad that I am the first one. I feel very fortunate and would like to thank the DDCA for this honour," Sehwag said.
"My wife and mother are not here as they are not well, I would have loved if they were here with me today," Sehwag added.
Sehwag also said that this gate will act as a source of inspiration for young cricketers.
“Any young cricketer will get motivated reading the name. Virender Sehwag played here as a kid and when he left there is a gate named after him so if I can also play for U19, U16, U23 or Ranji for Delhi and then represent India, then a gate, stand or something will be after my name,” he said.
Madan Lal, head of DDCA cricket affairs committee praised Sehwag's contribution to Indian cricket and called him a game-changer.
"Sehwag changed the way game was played in India, earlier we used to score 240-250 runs in a day, but after he came 350-360 became possible. He was a major reason why India won so many matches." Lal said.
Coincidentally, this was also the day Sehwag recorded figures of 5/104 at Kotla against Australia, which remains his career best figures in an innings.
Earlier it was decided that Gate No.2 at Kotla will be named after the former opener.
"The erstwhile management had in recognition of Mr. Virender Sehwag many accomplishments promised to name Gate no. 2 as the Virender Sehwag gate and I am giving effect to that promise," said DDCA administrator, Justice (retired) Vikramjit Sen, in a statement.
"This is the first of many other initiatives that are being implemented to recognise the contribution of cricketers who have richly contributed to the DDCA.
"A Committee has been formed to assess and recommend other stalwarts from DDCA whose contribution should be recognised and reflected at various parts of the stadium," he added.
First Published: October 31, 2017, 1:30 PM IST