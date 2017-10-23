Sehwag Calls Taylor a 'Darji', His Response Will Leave You in Splits

(Photo Credit: News18)

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :) https://t.co/FNpAwrWCB4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

Has your Darji not done a good job this Diwali 😜? — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor https://t.co/WDInvXL4EW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

