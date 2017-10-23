Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sehwag Calls Taylor a 'Darji', His Response Will Leave You in Splits

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 23, 2017, 3:24 PM IST
Ross Taylor scored a fine 95 and aided Tom Latham to a fine ton as New Zealand cruised to a six-wicket win over India in the first ODI at Wankhede.

Taylor and Latham came together at 80 for 3 with India trying drive home the advantage but their 200-run stand for the fourth wicket proved to be a clincher in the end.

The Indian bowling attack didn't have a plan B despite the wicket being not so conducive for batting. The best part about the New Zealand run-chase was that they achieved the target without taking undue risks.

They did not try to attack spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (1/64 in 10 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/51 in 10 overs) taking all the singles and doubles on offer with occasional boundary for the taking.

They either used their stretch to play the sweep shot and on occasions waited for the turn to play the late cuts as the 20 overs by the spin twins yielded 125 runs but more improtantly, they only lost one wicket.

Taylor, who has been a regular feature in the IPL over the years faced 100 balls hitting eight boundaries while Latham -- the only successful Kiwi batsman during their last tour, hit eight fours and two sixes in 102 deliveries scoring his fourth ODI hundred.

After the game, Sehwag called praised Taylor, and tweeted in his own style, saying, Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .




To this, Taylor replied, Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali




Sehwag then praised Taylor for his sportsmanship saying, Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :)




Taylor then added to the banter, saying, Has your Darji not done a good job this Diwali 😜?




To which Sehwag said, No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor


India vs New Zealand 2017Off The Fieldross taylorvirender sehwag
First Published: October 23, 2017, 2:38 PM IST

