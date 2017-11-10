Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sehwag Promotes Sports Among Children; Belgian Royal Couple Join In

Cricketnext | Updated: November 10, 2017, 4:19 PM IST
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag gifts a cricket bat to the Belgian Royal couple King Philippe and Queen Mathilde after a cricket clinic at the Oval Maidan, in Mumbai. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag, ever since his retirement from international cricket, has been a champion of social causes. On Friday, he supported an initiative by UNICEF, that aims at promoting sports in safe environment among children, irrespective of their background or ability.




The dashing batsman was seen at Mumbai's Oval Maidan swinging bat with school children. Also present at the event were King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, from Belgium. The duo are on an official visit to India, celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Royal couple from Belgium started their tour with a trip to Agra, followed by a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 7th November.

Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe with Virender Sehwag during a cricket clinic at Oval Maidan in Mumbai. (Image: AP) Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe with Virender Sehwag during a cricket clinic at Oval Maidan in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Belgium's King Phillippe plays a shot during a cricket clinic organised at Oval Maidan in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) Belgium's King Phillippe plays a shot during a cricket clinic organised at Oval Maidan in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Belgium's Queen Mathilde plays a shot during a cricket clinic organised at Oval Maidan in Mumbai. (Image: AP) Belgium's Queen Mathilde plays a shot during a cricket clinic organised at Oval Maidan in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
