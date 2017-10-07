Sehwag Sends Hilarious Warning to Zaheer on His Birthday

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 7, 2017, 3:58 PM IST
Virender Sehwag (Getty Images)

Virender Sehwag is known for his quirky birthday wishes and the former Indian opener lived up to the billing as he wished former left-arm pacemen Zaheer Khan in style on his birthday.

In his style, Sehwag praised Zaheer, calling him one of India's greatest bowler ever and person with the sharpest cricketing brain but at the same time sent a warning about this being Zak's Last Bachelors Birthday.

Zaheer Khan is set to tie the knot with actress Sagarika Ghatge soon.

Sehwag wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest ever bowler and one of the sharpest cricketing brain, Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer #LastBachelorsBirthday"




Other cricketers, including the likes of VVS Laxman, Ajinkya Rahane and Aakash Chopra too wished the former pace spearhead.










Zaheer was one of India's finest ever fast bowlers, whose career was effected by injuries but he always managed to bounce back and prove his critics wrong.

He played a major role in the 2011 World Cup triumph. picking up 21 wickets in the tournament and also acting as a mentor to young fast bowlers.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2015, having played 92 Tests with 311 wickets. He took 282 ODI wickets in 200 matches. He also played 17 Twenty20 Internationals for India.

He is still active in the Indian Premier League and is the captain of the Delhi Daredevils.
First Published: October 7, 2017, 3:56 PM IST

