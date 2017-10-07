Sehwag Sends Hilarious Warning to Zaheer on His Birthday

In his style, Sehwag praised Zaheer, calling him one of India's greatest bowler ever and person with the sharpest cricketing brain but at the same time sent a warning about this being Zak's Last Bachelors Birthday.
Zaheer Khan is set to tie the knot with actress Sagarika Ghatge soon.
Sehwag wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest ever bowler and one of the sharpest cricketing brain, Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer #LastBachelorsBirthday"
Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest ever bowler and one of the sharpest cricketing brain, Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer #LastBachelorsBirthday pic.twitter.com/4EybZYwobb— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2017
Other cricketers, including the likes of VVS Laxman, Ajinkya Rahane and Aakash Chopra too wished the former pace spearhead.
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Zak Bhai @ImZaheer have a great one👍 pic.twitter.com/EOeJ2WT9GK— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) October 7, 2017
Happy birthday to a wily bowler , wonderful man and a great friend @ImZaheer .Have a great year Zak ! pic.twitter.com/FzNJEVIFUq— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 7, 2017
Wishing the ‘Sachin Tendulkar’ of Indian fast bowling a very happy Birthday...have a good one ZK 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/WbNzBnhFJ1— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 7, 2017
Zaheer was one of India's finest ever fast bowlers, whose career was effected by injuries but he always managed to bounce back and prove his critics wrong.
He played a major role in the 2011 World Cup triumph. picking up 21 wickets in the tournament and also acting as a mentor to young fast bowlers.
Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2015, having played 92 Tests with 311 wickets. He took 282 ODI wickets in 200 matches. He also played 17 Twenty20 Internationals for India.
He is still active in the Indian Premier League and is the captain of the Delhi Daredevils.
First Published: October 7, 2017, 3:56 PM IST