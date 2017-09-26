Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: September 26, 2017, 10:58 PM IST
Sehwag Thanks Sachin for a Special Gift

A file photo of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, when the duo played together

New Delhi: Former India batsman Virender Sehwag thanked Sachin Tendulkar for gifting him a swanky car. Sehwag posted a pic on his Twitter account thanking his long time Indian team mate and opening partner for the car, a BMW 730 Ld, The car costs a whopping Rs 1.14 crore.

“Thank you @sachin_rt paaji and @bmwindia .Grateful for this !” Sehwag Tweeted. For sometime in the early 2000s, Sachin and Sehwag were opening partners, and the duo share a great rapport on and off the field. It is no secret how much Sehwag admires Sachin for the laurels he has brought for the country.




In fact Sehwag had recently called Sachin a man “who could stop time in India” while wishing him on his 44th birthday. While Sachin retired in 203, Sehwag hung his boots in 2015, after being overlooked by the team management for two year, having played his last game in 2013 as well.
First Published: September 26, 2017, 10:23 PM IST

