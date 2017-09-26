Sehwag Thanks Sachin for a Special Gift

“Thank you @sachin_rt paaji and @bmwindia .Grateful for this !” Sehwag Tweeted. For sometime in the early 2000s, Sachin and Sehwag were opening partners, and the duo share a great rapport on and off the field. It is no secret how much Sehwag admires Sachin for the laurels he has brought for the country.
Thank you @sachin_rt paaji and @bmwindia .Grateful for this ! pic.twitter.com/8PQd9NxO11— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2017
In fact Sehwag had recently called Sachin a man “who could stop time in India” while wishing him on his 44th birthday. While Sachin retired in 203, Sehwag hung his boots in 2015, after being overlooked by the team management for two year, having played his last game in 2013 as well.
First Published: September 26, 2017, 10:23 PM IST