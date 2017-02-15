Shaharyar Khan Insists PSL Final Will be Held in Lahore

A file image of PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has said that it intends to hold the final of the Pakistan Super League's second edition in Lahore on March 5 and had informed the government about its plans.
"We want to hold the PSL final in Lahore despite the tragic incident in Lahore and we have informed the government about this. If the government doesn't think it is right to hold the final now in Lahore for security reasons they will let us know," PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan told the media in Lahore.
Sethi said on Geo News on Tuesday that the final would be held in Lahore.
He said that he had already been speaking to foreign players, officials and the five franchise owners on the issue.
Sethi said the PCB was planning to hold another players draft next week in which it would try to confirm foreign players who are already in the PSL or outside it to play the final in Lahore.
"Some foreign players have already told us they wouldn't travel to Lahore so we have to see how this pans out. But we will hold another draft to push forward with our plan," he said.