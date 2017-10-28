Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh Come Together For a Good Cause

Afridi and Harbhajan, although rivals on the field are known to be among the best friends off the field.
The two had lunch together and spoke some inspiring words for the huge crowd, made up of migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Shahid Afridi foundation - the charitable organisation of the all rounder shared their photos and speech on social media,
The post read:
Shahid Afridi & Harbhajan Singh visited the Labour Camp (Nass Corporation) in Sitra, Bahrain.
Shahid Afridi Foundation arranged lunch for over 2000 labourers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and many other countries.
The crowd was so excited to see the 2 superstars. During their speech, both Shahid Afridi & Harbhajan Singh delivered the message of peace, love & togetherness. SAF will keep spreading positivity to make this world a better place. #HopeNotOut
Harbhajan thanked Afridi, and said it was a big surprise for him. "Lala(Afridi) didn't tell me where he was taking me, he said we were going for lunch. But now I am very happy to be here among you all. I would love to be of any help if possible."
Afridi spread the message of peace, saying that everyone should look to live together in harmony and not be divided by the political differences between countries.
First Published: October 28, 2017, 9:02 AM IST