Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh Come Together For a Good Cause

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 28, 2017, 9:11 AM IST
Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh Come Together For a Good Cause

Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh. (Twitter/Shahid Afridi Foundation)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and India off spinner Harbhajan Singh came together for a good cause, as the two celebrated cricketers visited a labour camp in Baharain and had lunch with 2000 people working as labourers in the country.

Afridi and Harbhajan, although rivals on the field are known to be among the best friends off the field.

The two had lunch together and spoke some inspiring words for the huge crowd, made up of migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Shahid Afridi foundation - the charitable organisation of the all rounder shared their photos and speech on social media,

The post read:

Shahid Afridi & Harbhajan Singh visited the Labour Camp (Nass Corporation) in Sitra, Bahrain.

Shahid Afridi Foundation arranged lunch for over 2000 labourers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and many other countries.
The crowd was so excited to see the 2 superstars. During their speech, both Shahid Afridi & Harbhajan Singh delivered the message of peace, love & togetherness. SAF will keep spreading positivity to make this world a better place. #HopeNotOut



Harbhajan thanked Afridi, and said it was a big surprise for him. "Lala(Afridi) didn't tell me where he was taking me, he said we were going for lunch. But now I am very happy to be here among you all. I would love to be of any help if possible."

Afridi spread the message of peace, saying that everyone should look to live together in harmony and not be divided by the political differences between countries.
harbhajan singhpakistanpakistan cricketShahid Afridi
First Published: October 28, 2017, 9:02 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking