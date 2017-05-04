Shahid Afridi Excited About Indo-Pak Champions Trophy Clash

File image of Shahid Afridi.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is all excited and looking forward to this season's first India-Pakistan clash, as the arch rivals are set to lock horns in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy on June 4.

While the BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the Champions Trophy, due to a tussle with the ICC as a result of the restructured revenue model, Afridi is confident about seeing the arch rivals clash next month.

Unlike the ICC World Cup and the WT20, where Pakistan is yet to register a victory over India, the green brigade has two triumphs against the 'Men in Blue' in the Champions Trophy.

"The Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had successes against India. We won the 2004 match at Edgbaston and then the 2009 match at Centurion. I hope the Men in Green deliver a rousing performance at Edgbaston to improve their record against India in global events," Afridi said in an exclusive column for the International Cricket Council.

Afridi, who is the ambassador for this year's event, also said that he shares friendly relations with several former and current Indian players. The veteran player, who retired from international cricket earlier this year was recently gifted a jersey signed by the Indian cricket team.

