Shahid Afridi Slams 42-Ball Ton in Natwest T20 Blast

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 23, 2017, 8:52 AM IST
Shahid Afridi in action during the Natwest T20 Blast .(Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi bought his A-game to the fore as he slammed a 42-ball century for his team Hampshire against Derbyshire in Natwest T20 Blast.

This was Afridi's first T20 hundred, after having played 256 matches. The Pakistani star hit seven 6s and ten 4s during his innings.

Afridi, who had come out to open the innings had a partnership of 43 with wicket-keeper Calvin Dickinson, before stitching together a 97-run partnership with captain James Vince.

Hampshire went on to compile a total of 249/8 in 20 overs which is the highest T20 score in Derbyshire. Skipper Vince too chipped in with a fifty during their innings.

Afridi's team comfortably won the match by 101 runs and sealed a spot in the semi-finals of the Natwest T20 Blast.







Afridi later promised that will be back for his team for the finals day.
First Published: August 23, 2017, 8:52 AM IST

