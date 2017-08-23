Shahid Afridi Slams 42-Ball Ton in Natwest T20 Blast

This was Afridi's first T20 hundred, after having played 256 matches. The Pakistani star hit seven 6s and ten 4s during his innings.
Afridi, who had come out to open the innings had a partnership of 43 with wicket-keeper Calvin Dickinson, before stitching together a 97-run partnership with captain James Vince.
Hampshire went on to compile a total of 249/8 in 20 overs which is the highest T20 score in Derbyshire. Skipper Vince too chipped in with a fifty during their innings.
Afridi's team comfortably won the match by 101 runs and sealed a spot in the semi-finals of the Natwest T20 Blast.
Anyone fancy watching some of @SAfridiOfficial's monster sixes?! 🚀— NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 22, 2017
Nah, didn't think so 😉 #BoomBoom #Blast17 pic.twitter.com/Uf5hItEzn1
A maiden #T20 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @SAfridiOfficial, off just 42 balls!— NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 22, 2017
Epic. Incredible. Brutal. Sublime. Sizzling. Brilliant. BOOM BOOM! 💥 pic.twitter.com/auqII1cbsN
Afridi later promised that will be back for his team for the finals day.
First Published: August 23, 2017, 8:52 AM IST