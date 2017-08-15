Shahid Afridi Wishes India on Independence Day, Calls for Peace & Tolerance

Afridi took to social media to convey his message and wrote that there is no way that one can choose its geographical neighbor but we can learn to live with peace and love. Afridi's Twitter post read: "Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let's work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.# HopeNotOut"
India is celebrating it's 70 years of Independence and personalities from different walks of life are showing their love and affection for the country. The Indian cricket team — who are touring Sri Lanka — took time out to hoist the flag in Kandy on Tuesday.
There is a sense of mutual respect between Afridi and the Indian cricket team — especially Virat Kohli — as this is not the first time that they have shown immense respect for one other.
Earlier, Kohli gifted Afridi his autographed bat for his foundation and the Pakistan legend couldn't hide his happiness over this kind gesture. Earlier, the Indian team had also presented a Kohli shirt, signed by all the players, to Afridi when he retired from the international cricket last April.
First Published: August 15, 2017, 12:09 PM IST