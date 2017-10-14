Shakib Al Hasan Could Join Elite List in First South Africa ODI

Shakib is just 17 runs away from becoming the fifth cricketer ever to score 5,000 runs and scalp 200 wickets in the 50-over format of the game. If Shakib achieves this feat, he will join the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, Jacques Kallis and Abdul Razzak in this illustrious list.
Shakib has played 177 ODIs till date and he has scored 4,983 runs and taken 224 wickets in ODIs. Shakib will also become only the second Bangladesh cricketer (after Tamim Iqbal) to score 5,000 ODI runs.
Bangladesh were recently outplayed comprehensively in the two-match Test series against South Africa and the return of their leading all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from a brief sabbatical for this clash will provide some encouragement for the visiting side.
Shakib is currently the number-one ranked cricketer across all the formats of the game and his presence in the side will definitely boost them. Also, he is also the only all-rounder to be in the top-5 list in each format of the game.
Shaki is the second-highest run scorer in all internationals for Bangladesh in 2017 with 1,103 runs (Tamim Iqbal leads the way with 1,263 runs) while he is also the leading wicket-taker across all internationals with 38 wickets.
SQUADS
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mustafizur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.
First Published: October 14, 2017, 1:08 PM IST