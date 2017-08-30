Bangladesh vs Australia: Shakib Al Hasan Discloses Wife's 'Pep Talk' That Helped Bangladesh Create History

Bangladesh spun their way to a first Test victory over Australia on Wednesday, with Shakib Al Hasan's second five-wicket haul of the match securing a memorable 20-run win inside four days at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.
Speaking after this historic win, Shakib said that he issued a rallying cry for his troops during the drinks break — which was similar to what his wife did on the eve of the four day.
"It feels great to contribute for the team. I thank the crowd for coming in and supporting us. Don’t know if people believed in us today or not, but during the drinks break, I told the rest of the team that ‘whoever has come to the ground today believes that we will win, so we can’t let these guys down,” he said.
"Last night, I did not believe that we can win. I really did not. But my wife told me that 'Shakib, you will make Bangladesh win tomorrow (Wednesday).' So, thanks to my wife for believing in me," he added.
David Warner struck a belligerent 112 and added 130 runs with skipper Steve Smith but their efforts went in vain as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Chasing 265 to win, Australia lost five wickets in an eventful morning session, and whatever hopes they had were snuffed out when Shakib bowled Glenn Maxwell with the first delivery after the lunch break.
Pat Cummins scored an unbeaten 33 down the order to inject some drama but it was not enough in the end as Australia were all out for 244.
Shakib (5/85) celebrated his 50th Test appearance by scoring 84 in the first innings and finishing with a 10-wicket match haul, a performance worthy of his status as the world's top-ranked Test all-rounder.
Mushfiqur said the first innings partnership of 155 between Man-of-the-Match Shakib Al Hasan and opener Tamim Iqbal had been crucial to the victory with the former also taking 5-85 with his spin-bowling to help wrap up the win on Wednesday.
"Obviously a great feeling, beating Australia. A great effort by the boys, especially Shakib and Tamim were outstanding," Mushfiqur said at the post-match presentation.
"If you look at our home performance, it has been pretty consistent. Against England (last year) also, we were very close in the first test and beat them in the second test. That's the belief we have.
"I think the spinners did a great job. I thought Taijul (Islam), Miraj (Mehidy Hasan) and Shakib bowled really well in both the innings (but) I think Tamim-Shakib partnership in the first innings set up the game for us."
First Published: August 30, 2017, 4:27 PM IST