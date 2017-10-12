Shakib Al Hasan Shines But Bangladesh Lose ODI Warm-up

Bangladesh were bowled out for 255 in a warm-up match ahead of three one-day internationals against South Africa starting in Kimberley on Sunday. The Invitation team reached the target with 21 balls to spare.
Shakib, who missed Bangladesh’s crushing defeats in a two-match Test series after asking for a break, hit nine fours in a 67-ball innings.
New South African Test star Aiden Markram, who was not selected for the one-day internationals, helped set up an easy win for the Invitation team. He hit 82 off 68 balls in an opening partnership of 147 with 18-year-old Matthew Breetzke, who made 71.
JP Duminy (34) and AB de Villiers (43) warmed up for the one-day internationals with a third wicket stand of 62 off 64 balls before both fell to off-spinner Mahmudullah shortly before victory was achieved.
Scores in brief:
Bangladesh 255 in 48.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 68, Sabbir Rahman 52; R. Frylinck 2-25, M. Siboto 2-49, M. Budaza 2-41, A. Phangiso 2-46)
South African Invitation XI 257-4 in 46.3 overs (A. Markram 82, M. Breetzke 71, J. Duminy 34, A. de Villiers 43; Mahmudullah 2-13).
Result: SA Invitation XI won by six wickets.
First Published: October 12, 2017, 10:36 PM IST