Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Shakib Al Hasan Shines But Bangladesh Lose ODI Warm-up

AFP | Updated: October 12, 2017, 10:38 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan Shines But Bangladesh Lose ODI Warm-up

Image Credit: Getty Images.

Bloemfontein: Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 68 but could not prevent a six-wicket defeat for the Bangladesh touring team against a South African Invitation XI at Mangaung Oval on Thursday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 255 in a warm-up match ahead of three one-day internationals against South Africa starting in Kimberley on Sunday. The Invitation team reached the target with 21 balls to spare.

Shakib, who missed Bangladesh’s crushing defeats in a two-match Test series after asking for a break, hit nine fours in a 67-ball innings.

New South African Test star Aiden Markram, who was not selected for the one-day internationals, helped set up an easy win for the Invitation team. He hit 82 off 68 balls in an opening partnership of 147 with 18-year-old Matthew Breetzke, who made 71.

JP Duminy (34) and AB de Villiers (43) warmed up for the one-day internationals with a third wicket stand of 62 off 64 balls before both fell to off-spinner Mahmudullah shortly before victory was achieved.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh 255 in 48.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 68, Sabbir Rahman 52; R. Frylinck 2-25, M. Siboto 2-49, M. Budaza 2-41, A. Phangiso 2-46)

South African Invitation XI 257-4 in 46.3 overs (A. Markram 82, M. Breetzke 71, J. Duminy 34, A. de Villiers 43; Mahmudullah 2-13).

Result: SA Invitation XI won by six wickets.
AB de VilliersJP Duminyshakib al hasanSouth Africa BangladeshSouth Africa vs Bangladesh 2017
First Published: October 12, 2017, 10:36 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking