Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Bangladesh vs Australia: Shakib Al Hasan Warns Aussies, Says Tigers Unbeatable at Home

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 22, 2017, 1:35 PM IST
Bangladesh vs Australia: Shakib Al Hasan Warns Aussies, Says Tigers Unbeatable at Home

File image of Bangladesh Test team. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has issued a warning to Australia ahead of the two-match Test series, by saying that recent results have shown that Bangladesh are unbeatable at home.

Shakib stressed on the fact that change in mentality has helped them play at their best and they aren't scared of any team while playing in their own backyard.

"Previously, the mindset was to draw against big teams – try to play five days, make a draw. But we never used to get the result. Then we started thinking, 'Let's try to win – let's try to play and win the game'. It's the mindset that changed, and that made us believe that we can win," Shakib was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Bangladesh have played 100 matches so far after being granted Test status in 2000. The Bangla Tigers became the tenth side to play in the longest format of the game then.

Out of the 100 Tests, Bangladesh have won just nine matches in their seventeen-year Test history. However, recently they have shown that they are on the up as they held the mighty England to a 1-1 draw in the series at home. While few month later, they also won their first Test against Sri Lanka and drew the two-match series 1-1.

"It's been a long journey. It's been incredible. I don't think many people thought – even in Bangladesh – that we can come this far. We knew that we have this ability, and we needed that belief, and we can only get this belief by winning matches. But there is no shortage of self-belief at this moment … Now we feel that we are very much unbeatable at home – doesn't matter who we are playing against," the all-rounder added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two against Australia at home, with the first Test starting August 27 in Dhaka.
Bangla Tigersbangladeshbangladesh vs australiaBangladesh vs Australia 2017Shakibshakib al hasan
First Published: August 22, 2017, 1:34 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking