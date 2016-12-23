Shami Likely to Miss England ODIs As a Precaution: Coach

Mohammed Shami (Getty Images)
New Delhi: India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the ODI series against England as precautionary measure, keeping the upcoming Test series against Australia in mind.
Speaking to CricketNext, Shami’s coach Badruddin Siddique said that there was nothing serious with the injury and it would be a safety first approach keeping in mind the long season ahead.
Asked if Shami’s knee injury -- that saw him get a surgery after the World Cup down under – had returned to haunt the pacer, Badruddin said: “Not at all. He recovered completely and was 100 per cent going into the England series. But then, pacers do suffer injuries here and there and there isn’t much to fret about. The stress that a pacer’s body goes under is unparalleled so you can’t help.”
Shami was undoubtedly the pick of the pacers in the Test series against England, taking 10 wickets in three games, before a sore knee got the better of him and the Bengal pacer had to sit out the last two games.
The selectors will be hoping that Shami is fit in time for the high-tension series against Steve Smith’s Australian side and the pacer doesn't spend much time off the field.