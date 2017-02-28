Shane Warne Bids Goodbye to India; Brett Lee to Replace Him

Brett Lee and Shane Warne. (Image credit: Reuters)
Australian spin legend Shane Warne has bid goodbye to India after commentating in the first India vs Australia Test match. Warne who was supposed to do commentary in the first Test according to his contract is headed to Los Angeles.
Warne took to social media platform to announce the news.
"Thankyou so much for having me @BCCI & @StarSportsIndia. Always love coming to India & being involved. Off to LA", Warne tweeted.
Thankyou so much for having me @BCCI & @StarSportsIndia
Always love coming to India & being involved. Off to LAhttps://t.co/kMVAeTe8l4 pic.twitter.com/HaFpxNUNrv
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 27, 2017
It is not clear whether the former cricketer is going to Los Angeles for personal or professional reasons.
As per the official broadcasters Star Sports, former Australia speedster Brett Lee is all set to replace Warne in the commentary panel.
@mukesh2max Hi! Brett Lee will replace Shane Warne for the 2nd #INDvAUS Test.
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 28, 2017
The spin legend also posted a message on Instagram thanking the BCCI.
Thankyou so much for having me BCCI & Star Sports. Always love coming to India & being involved with cricket as I love the passion of the fans here. I hope to be involved more down the track with either an IPL franchise, more commentary with Star or both. I also hoped you enjoyed the commentary on the 1st test too.This will be a great series. Disappointed not be part of it, but will be watching from LA, NZ & Melbourne over the next few weeks. Good luck to both teams & may the best team win !!! See you tmrw Los Angeles ! ✔👍