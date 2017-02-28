    Quick Links

    Shane Warne Bids Goodbye to India; Brett Lee to Replace Him

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 28, 2017 15:48 IST| UPDATED: Feb 28, 2017 16:12 IST
    Brett Lee and Shane Warne. (Image credit: Reuters)

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne has bid goodbye to India after commentating in the first India vs Australia Test match. Warne who was supposed to do commentary in the first Test according to his contract is headed to Los Angeles.

    Warne took to social media platform to announce the news.

    "Thankyou so much for having me @BCCI & @StarSportsIndia. Always love coming to India & being involved. Off to LA", Warne tweeted.

    It is not clear whether the former cricketer is going to Los Angeles for personal or professional reasons.

    As per the official broadcasters Star Sports, former Australia speedster Brett Lee is all set to replace Warne in the commentary panel.

    The spin legend also posted a message on Instagram thanking the BCCI.