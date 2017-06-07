Warne Rubbishes Rumours of Wanting to Coach Virat Kohli & Boys

Getty Images

New Delhi: With the BCCI sending out invitation for the coach’s post with Anil Kumble’s one-year contract nearing an end, rumours have been doing the round that the tussle between skipper Virat Kohli and coach Kumble was the reason behind the invitation. And while spin legend Shane Warne has always praised Kohli’s attitude and fighting spirit, he has made it clear that he has nowhere said that he would wish to team up with Kohli as India’s next coach.

While Kumble was an automatic entry into the pool of eligible candidates, former India opener Virender Sehwag, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh have also applied for the job. News also came in that former Australia pacer Craig McDermott had applied for the India coach’s job, but won’t be eligible for the interview as his application came to the BCCI email id after the deadline.

With rumours of Warne hinting at the possibility of him gelling well with Kohli doing the rounds, the former Australia spinner took to Twitter to clarify that the quote has been made up and not his own.

His post read: “Ps re @imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism.”

Ps re @imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 7, 2017

Earlier, Sehwag shocked the BCCI by sending a two-line resume for the coach’s post. His CV read that he was mentor of the KXIP outfit and has played with all the boys in the Indian team.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a source in the COA said that it was strange and a protocol needed to be followed.

“Yes it is odd is what I will say, but beyond that I have nothing to say. I am not travelling with the team and you should get in touch with CEO Rahul Johri for further update,” the official said.

In fact, the official went on to add that a truce between coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli would be the best possible solution in the whole matter.

“While it is very difficult to comment from the outside, it looks like the ideal situation would be Kohli and Kumble burying the hatchet. But let’s see if that is a possibility,” the official added.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 11:48 AM IST