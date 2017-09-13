Shane Warne Turns 48: Virender Sehwag Wishes the Spin King in His Own Witty Style

Batsmen always wished ur hands were plastered like this while you were bowling,or atleast you warned them. Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Pz0Zg2NXlj

On his birthday, here's @ShaneWarne reflecting on his famous ball of the century on his first ball of the 1993 Ashes against Mike Gatting. pic.twitter.com/sgeRGZU0nY