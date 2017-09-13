Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Shane Warne Turns 48: Virender Sehwag Wishes the Spin King in His Own Witty Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 13, 2017, 6:27 PM IST
Virender Sehwag and Shane Warne. (Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne turned 48 on Wednesday and he wouldn't have thought in his wildest dreams that he will be wished by someone in this unique fashion.

Virender Sehwag — who is widely regarded as one of the best Indian openers ever — has created a niche for himself on social media where he is now known for his humour and in particular, wishing people on their birthdays in a different style altogether.

Sehwag was once again at his witty best as took the mickey out of Warne on social media. Sehwag's Twitter post read: "Batsmen always wished ur hands were plastered like this while you were bowling,or atleast you warned them. Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne"




Warne enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned over 15 years on the international arena. The legendary leg-spinner rewrote history books, breaking many bowling records and setting multiple new ones as well.

Warne's 708 wickets in the longest format of the game still remains one of the best in the business and he was also part of the World Cup-winning Australian side of 1999.

And who could forget Warne's 'ball of the century' which completely deceived English great Mike Gatting in 1993. Warne's exploits in the game remain untouched and he will always be regarded as the best tweaker to have ever played the gentleman's game.




First Published: September 13, 2017, 4:19 PM IST

