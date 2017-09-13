Shane Warne Turns 48: Virender Sehwag Wishes the Spin King in His Own Witty Style

Virender Sehwag — who is widely regarded as one of the best Indian openers ever — has created a niche for himself on social media where he is now known for his humour and in particular, wishing people on their birthdays in a different style altogether.
Sehwag was once again at his witty best as took the mickey out of Warne on social media. Sehwag's Twitter post read: "Batsmen always wished ur hands were plastered like this while you were bowling,or atleast you warned them. Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne"
Batsmen always wished ur hands were plastered like this while you were bowling,or atleast you warned them.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 13, 2017
Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Pz0Zg2NXlj
Warne enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned over 15 years on the international arena. The legendary leg-spinner rewrote history books, breaking many bowling records and setting multiple new ones as well.
Warne's 708 wickets in the longest format of the game still remains one of the best in the business and he was also part of the World Cup-winning Australian side of 1999.
And who could forget Warne's 'ball of the century' which completely deceived English great Mike Gatting in 1993. Warne's exploits in the game remain untouched and he will always be regarded as the best tweaker to have ever played the gentleman's game.
On his birthday, here's @ShaneWarne reflecting on his famous ball of the century on his first ball of the 1993 Ashes against Mike Gatting. pic.twitter.com/sgeRGZU0nY— ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2017
First Published: September 13, 2017, 4:19 PM IST