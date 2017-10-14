Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik Come In as India Drop KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami for New Zealand ODIs

Batsmen KL Rahul and pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have been left out of the side to accommodate Shardul and Karthik, while opener Shikhar Dhawan also comes back into the ODI side after a brief sabbatical, which saw him missing the Australia series. Dhawan, however, made a comeback in the T20I series against the Aussies.
Rahul failed to get a single game in the recently concluded 5-match ODI series against Australia, with Ajinkya Rahane opening the innings along with Rohit Sharma. But with Dhawan back into the side, only one between Rahane and Rahul could have got a place in the squad. Rahane slammed four fifties against Australia and thus, is included in this series as well.
Meanwhile, Karthik, who last played for India during the West Indies tour in July and was also a part of the Champions Trophy squad, has been included in the squad again.
While as for Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, the two pacers played just one match each against Australia, with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar hogging the limelight. It could be said that both Shami and Umesh have been rested for this series as majority of the bowling will be done by Bumrah and Bhuvi again as they have been in good form. And to provide able support to these two, Shardul Thakur has been called up.
The other notable absentees are spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, both of whom are playing in the Ranji Trophy. The duo hasn't played for India since the Test series in Sri Lanka two months ago. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the three specialist spinners in their absence.
India are scheduled to play three ODIs against the Kiwis — October 22 in Mumbai, October 25 in Pune and October 29 in Kanpur.
Squad:
Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
First Published: October 14, 2017, 6:10 PM IST