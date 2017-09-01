India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shardul Thakur Wears Jersey No. 10 on Debut, Fans Lash Out at BCCI

India pacer Shardul Thakur in action against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. (AP Images)

@BCCI sincere request 4m Sachin fans. Pls ask Shardal Thakur to change his Jersey no 😟

10 is not just num

Its our emotion#RetireJerseyNo10 — Naveen (@naveensrt10) September 1, 2017

Hey @BCCI I thought Jersey No.10 retired with Sir Sachin Tendulkar. How come Mr. Shardul Thakur is wearing this number? NOT COOL AT ALL. — Pratyush Garg (@GargPratyush27) August 31, 2017

Shardul Thakur is wearing jersey no10. Can't accept it.Ind's no.10 is Sachin.can't even imagine anyone else in that jersey#RetireJerseyNo10 — varunn (@imvarunp) August 31, 2017

@BCCI don't allot jersey no.10 to any upcoming or new player, don't pamper the greatness of it, it always belongs to @sachin_rt — Anoop Sriram (@ramuanoop) September 1, 2017

First Published: September 1, 2017, 5:47 PM IST