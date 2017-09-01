India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shardul Thakur Wears Jersey No. 10 on Debut, Fans Lash Out at BCCI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slammed majestic centuries as India thump Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the penultimate game at in Colombo. This is the largest defeat at home for Sri Lanka in ODIs (in terms of runs). Virat Kohli and Co. bettered India's previous record of 147-run win in 2009, which also came at the same venue.
As for Shardul, he had a good outing with the ball as he ended the match with figures of 1/26 in the seven over that he bowled. However, the fans aren't too happy with Shardul and made their fury known regarding his jersey number.
Shardul opted to wear jersey number 10, which Sachin Tendulkar used to wear before his retirement, and the Indian cricket fans took to social media to slam the BCCI's decision to let the pacer wear it.
Hey @imShard, please don't wear #JersyNo10 next time. Leave it for #Sachin10 #RetireJerseyNo10 @BCCI r u listening?? @sachin_rt @imVkohli— Gaurav Sharma (@mightygaurav842) September 1, 2017
@BCCI sincere request 4m Sachin fans. Pls ask Shardal Thakur to change his Jersey no 😟— Naveen (@naveensrt10) September 1, 2017
10 is not just num
Its our emotion#RetireJerseyNo10
Hey @BCCI I thought Jersey No.10 retired with Sir Sachin Tendulkar. How come Mr. Shardul Thakur is wearing this number? NOT COOL AT ALL.— Pratyush Garg (@GargPratyush27) August 31, 2017
Shardul Thakur is wearing jersey no10. Can't accept it.Ind's no.10 is Sachin.can't even imagine anyone else in that jersey#RetireJerseyNo10— varunn (@imvarunp) August 31, 2017
@BCCI don't allot jersey no.10 to any upcoming or new player, don't pamper the greatness of it, it always belongs to @sachin_rt— Anoop Sriram (@ramuanoop) September 1, 2017
The 'Men in Blue' have already taken a 4-0 lead in the five match series and will to give the youngsters another chance in the final ODI, which is scheduled to be played on September 3 at the same venue. And it will be interesting to see that, if Shardul plays that game and which jersey number he dons on that day.
First Published: September 1, 2017, 5:47 PM IST