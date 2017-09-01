Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shardul Thakur Wears Jersey No. 10 on Debut, Fans Lash Out at BCCI

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 1, 2017, 6:37 PM IST
India pacer Shardul Thakur in action against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. (AP Images)

New Delhi: Pacer Shardul Thakur made his much awaited ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI at the R Premadasa stadium on Thursday, but the fans aren't too happy with him or with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for that matter.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma slammed majestic centuries as India thump Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the penultimate game at in Colombo. This is the largest defeat at home for Sri Lanka in ODIs (in terms of runs). Virat Kohli and Co. bettered India's previous record of 147-run win in 2009, which also came at the same venue.

As for Shardul, he had a good outing with the ball as he ended the match with figures of 1/26 in the seven over that he bowled. However, the fans aren't too happy with Shardul and made their fury known regarding his jersey number.

The 'Men in Blue' have already taken a 4-0 lead in the five match series and will to give the youngsters another chance in the final ODI, which is scheduled to be played on September 3 at the same venue. And it will be interesting to see that, if Shardul plays that game and which jersey number he dons on that day.
Colombo ODIIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka ODI seriesSachinsachin tendulkarShardulShardul jersey Numbershardul thakur
First Published: September 1, 2017, 5:47 PM IST

